Norwegian (NCL) October 2025 Cruises

We found you 46 cruises

7 Nights

Canada & New England - New York

Port: New York • Newport • Portland • Bar Harbor • Halifax • Saint John • Milford Sound • New York

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples +3 more

4,436 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
17 Nights

Transpacific

Port: Vancouver • Milford Sound • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Milford Sound • Kushiro +3 more

2,179 reviews
Oct 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Oct 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Alaska - Vancouver

Port: Vancouver • Milford Sound • Sitka • Skagway • Ketchikan • Milford Sound • Seattle +6 more

2,066 reviews
Oct 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Boston • Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Milford Sound • Saguenay +1 more

2,610 reviews
Oct 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples +2 more

4,436 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Le Havre • London • Amsterdam • Brugge • Milford Sound • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna +2 more

3,050 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Milford Sound • Seville • Lisbon • Milford Sound • Ponta Delgada • Milford Sound +1 more

2,369 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence +2 more

4,436 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Sardinia • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

3,918 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

448 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
18 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: San Francisco • Milford Sound • Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Milford Sound +11 more

517 reviews
Oct 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
