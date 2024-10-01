Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

We found you 49 cruises

9 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Icy Strait • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan +2 more

2,369 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
13 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Cannes • Ibiza • Cartagena • Milford Sound • Ponta Delgada • Milford Sound +1 more

4,436 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan +2 more

2,369 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Repo - Pacific Coastal

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Milford Sound • San Francisco • Milford Sound • Santa Barbara +3 more

2,369 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland +4 more

2,177 reviews
Oct 9, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Seoul • Jelu Island • Milford Sound • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Milford Sound +5 more

2,127 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Milford Sound • Halifax • Saint John • Portland +1 more

2,066 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Nagoya • Tokushima • Osaka • Milford Sound • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island +3 more

2,127 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples +3 more

4,436 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • San Francisco • Milford Sound • Los Angeles • Milford Sound +16 more

448 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Alaska - Other

Port: Vancouver • Milford Sound • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Milford Sound • Maui +3 more

2,179 reviews
Oct 8, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - New York

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Milford Sound • New York

3,918 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

517 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

