Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

We found you 46 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

Port: Rome • Florence • Naples • Taormina • Milford Sound • Ibiza • Barcelona • Cartagena +5 more

4,436 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Milford Sound • Okinawa • Milford Sound +4 more

2,179 reviews
Nov 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Milford Sound • Hong Kong • Milford Sound • Hanoi • Milford Sound +8 more

2,127 reviews
Nov 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Tokushima • Matarani • Beppu • Kanmon Strait • Nagasaki • Jelu Island +7 more

2,127 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound +2 more

517 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman +3 more

366 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Lisbon • Milford Sound • Ponta Delgada • Milford Sound • Tortola • St. Thomas • San Juan

4,436 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Milford Sound +1 more

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
5 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Milford Sound • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,436 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Nagoya • Osaka • Milford Sound • Okinawa • Milford Sound +4 more

2,179 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Milford Sound • Nosy Be +4 more

3,050 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Milford Sound • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Milford Sound • Aruba • Curacao • Grenada +6 more

2,369 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Milford Sound • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Milford Sound • Dakar +11 more

3,050 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Canary Islands / Morocco

Port: Lisbon • Milford Sound • Ponta Delgada • Horta • Milford Sound • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas +5 more

2,177 reviews
Nov 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
