Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

We found you 49 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Lisbon • Milford Sound • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Milford Sound • Dakar +11 more

2,177 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Panama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama City • Milford Sound +9 more

517 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Cabins
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Dining
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound +2 more

3,918 reviews
Nov 24, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Malaga • Seville +5 more

366 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Ponta Delgada • Milford Sound • Lisbon • Vigo • Milford Sound +2 more

448 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Milford Sound • Amani • Okinawa • Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong +4 more

2,127 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Sardinia • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

3,069 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Milford Sound • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Milford Sound +1 more

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Hawaii - Other

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Cruising • Kauai • Hilo • Milford Sound • Bora Bora • Raiatea +2 more

2,179 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Milford Sound • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • La Palma • Milford Sound • Dakar +11 more

3,050 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Canary Island

Port: Lisbon • Milford Sound • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Puerto del Rosario • Lanzarote +7 more

2,610 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Milford Sound • King's Wharf +3 more

2,416 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo +13 more

2,369 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Milford Sound • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya +2 more

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

