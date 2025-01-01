Norwegian (NCL) May 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Suite on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
The Social on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Spice H2O on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit
Mandara Spa on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Norwegian Spirit

12 Nights

12 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Hilo • Kauai • Kona • Honolulu

2,131
May 15, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Local Bar & Grill on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Kinky Boots Performance on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
nclencore Haven ( Photo by Aaron Saunders)
Norwegian Encore
The Cavern Club on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

480
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape Cabins
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape Dining
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,103
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Southbound Whittier

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanEurope - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Taormina • Salerno • Rome

4,485
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Northbound Whittier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

559
May 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Halifax • King's Wharf • Boston

3,965
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Motril • Gibraltar • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,081
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen

2,204
May 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanEurope - Adriatic & Greece - Venice

Port: Ravenna • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Taormina • Salerno • Rome

2,639
May 24, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Luanda • Principe Island • Abidjan • Dakar • Cape Verde+5 more

2,194
May 10, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

