Norwegian (NCL) March 2026 Cruises

We found you 31 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,375 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,443 reviews
Mar 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

3,925 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

1,443 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,077 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas - Short

Port: Jacksonville • Freeport • Great Stirrup Cay • Jacksonville

2,614 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Kelang • Bintan Island • Phu My • Koh Samui • Bangkok

2,181 reviews
Mar 10, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • Galveston

115 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

524 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

2,074 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America - Buenos Aires

Port: Buenos Aires • Stanley • Paradise Island • Antarctica • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,621 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: La Romana • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Tortola • La Romana

2,184 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Southern Caribbean - San Juan

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • San Juan

4,443 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Phu My • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

2,181 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

