Norwegian (NCL) June 2025 Cruises

We found you 42 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Bermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,369 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Copenhagen • Kristiansund • Maloy • Alesund • Milford Sound • Honnigsvag • Spitsbergen +4 more

2,610 reviews
Jun 8, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss Cabins
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss Dining
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss

7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,436 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
19 Nights

Hawaii - Other

Port: Vancouver • Milford Sound • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Juneau • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier +7 more

2,179 reviews
Jun 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Sitka +4 more

517 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Northbound Whittier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier +1 more

2,066 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Juneau • Endicott Arm • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,436 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Hawaii - Other

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Kona • Kauai • Milford Sound • Sitka • Haines • Icy Strait • Ketchikan +2 more

2,179 reviews
Jun 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

448 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes +1 more

3,918 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Milford Sound • Alesund • Flam • Bergen • Milford Sound +3 more

366 reviews
Jun 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Santorini • Mykonos • Athens • Kusadasi +1 more

2,416 reviews
Jun 11, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
20 Nights

Hawaii - Other

Port: Vancouver • Milford Sound • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Juneau • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier +7 more

2,179 reviews
Jun 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
