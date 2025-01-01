Norwegian (NCL) July 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 40 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Local Bar & Grill on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Kinky Boots Performance on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
nclencore Haven ( Photo by Aaron Saunders)
Norwegian Encore
The Cavern Club on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

480
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Southbound Whittier

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss Cabins
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss Dining
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanEurope - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Taormina • Salerno • Rome

4,485
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Northbound Whittier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

559
Jul 17, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Halifax • King's Wharf • Boston

3,965
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Motril • Gibraltar • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,081
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanEurope - Adriatic & Greece - Venice

Port: Ravenna • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Taormina • Salerno • Rome

2,639
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

559
Jul 27, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Endicott Arm • Victoria • Seattle

559
Jul 8, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Vancouver

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Juneau • Sitka • Maui • Kauai • Hilo • Kona • Honolulu

2,131
Jul 31, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2026 Cruises

Carnival July 2026 Cruises

Celebrity July 2026 Cruises

Celebrity July 2026 Cruises

Princess July 2026 Cruises

Princess July 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.