Norwegian (NCL) July 2024 Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

7 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

517 reviews
Jul 28, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Jul 26, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Jul 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Falmouth • Grand Cayman +3 more

2,066 reviews
Jul 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

1,436 reviews
Jul 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Ketchikan • Inside Passage +1 more

2,369 reviews
Jul 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas - Short

Port: Miami • Key West • Great Stirrup Cay • Freeport • Miami

2,177 reviews
Jul 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Milford Sound • Miami

3,918 reviews
Jul 28, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Milford Sound • Qaqortoq +7 more

2,610 reviews
Jul 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

