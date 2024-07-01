Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) January 2026 Cruises

We found you 43 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Milford Sound • Aruba • Curacao • Milford Sound +4 more

2,369 reviews
Jan 20, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Singapore • Milford Sound • Phuket • Milford Sound • Colombo • Maldives +6 more

3,050 reviews
Jan 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights

Panama Canal - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Milford Sound • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Grand Cayman • Milford Sound +4 more

2,066 reviews
Jan 16, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: New York • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Milford Sound • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Colon +6 more

2,066 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound +2 more

517 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Panama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Ocho Rios • Milford Sound • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Colon +6 more

2,416 reviews
Jan 2, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman +3 more

366 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
13 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Taipei • Milford Sound • Hong Kong • Milford Sound • Coron • Puerto Princesa +8 more

2,179 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
5 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Milford Sound • Ensenada • Los Angeles

448 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Milford Sound +1 more

1,436 reviews
Jan 25, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Galveston • Milford Sound • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya +2 more

107 reviews
Jan 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Milford Sound • Nosy Be • Milford Sound • Seychelles +7 more

3,050 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Galveston • Milford Sound • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten +7 more

107 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
4 Nights

Bahamas - Short

Port: Jacksonville • Freeport • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Jacksonville

2,610 reviews
Jan 16, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
