Norwegian (NCL) January 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Cabins
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Dining
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky Casino (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

10 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Manila • Boracay • Coron • Milford Sound • Kao-Hsiung • Ryukyu Island • Milford Sound +4 more

2,177 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Milford Sound • Aruba • Curacao • Milford Sound +4 more

2,369 reviews
Jan 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Food Republic on Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Joy
The Dark Ride in the Galaxy Pavilion (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy

16 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Milford Sound • Acapulco +10 more

517 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Panama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Croix • St. Lucia • Scarborough • Grenada +8 more

2,066 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Milford Sound • Barbados • Antigua • San Juan +3 more

3,918 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Asia - East Asia

Port: Singapore • Milford Sound • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Milford Sound • Phu My • Milford Sound +5 more

2,177 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
4 Nights

Bahamas & Florida - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Key West • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Tampa

2,369 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Milford Sound • Nosy Be • Milford Sound • Seychelles +5 more

3,050 reviews
Jan 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Ilocos • Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu +6 more

2,177 reviews
Jan 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Milford Sound • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Milford Sound +1 more

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
13 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Ponta Delgada • Milford Sound • Lisbon • Vigo • Milford Sound +2 more

1,436 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

South America - Buenos Aires

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Milford Sound • Puerto Madryn • Milford Sound • Chilean Fjords +9 more

2,610 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Catalina Island • St. Maarten • St. Lucia +9 more

2,416 reviews
Jan 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Key West • Milford Sound • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Ocho Rios • Milford Sound +5 more

2,066 reviews
Jan 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
