Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

We found you 38 cruises

4 Nights

Bahamas - Short

Port: Jacksonville • Freeport • Great Stirrup Cay • Jacksonville

2,610 reviews
Feb 13, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Taipei • Hong Kong • Coron • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu • Muara, Vietnam • Phu My +3 more

2,179 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Nosy Be • Antsiranana +2 more

3,053 reviews
Feb 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena +4 more

3,070 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Southern Caribbean - San Juan

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • San Juan

4,438 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Panama City +3 more

1,439 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • Galveston

108 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
6 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

3,922 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

520 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Southern Caribbean - New York

Port: New York • St. Kitts • Barbados • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Thomas • New York

3,922 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena +4 more

3,070 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: La Romana • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Tortola • La Romana

2,179 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
8 Nights

Bahamas - New York

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Nassau • New York

3,922 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
