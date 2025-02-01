Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) February 2025 Cruises

We found you 34 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Milford Sound • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Milford Sound • New Orleans

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Milford Sound • Miami

1,436 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

10 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Singapore • Milford Sound • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Milford Sound • Phu My • Nha Trang • Milford Sound • Hong Kong • Milford Sound • Taipei

2,127 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

10 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Taipei • Milford Sound • Hong Kong • Milford Sound • Nha Trang • Phu My • Milford Sound • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Milford Sound • Singapore

2,127 reviews
Feb 10, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

12 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Ponta Delgada • Milford Sound • Southampton

3,918 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

12 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Tortola • La Romana • Aruba • Curacao • Milford Sound • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Milford Sound • Tampa

2,369 reviews
Feb 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

4 Nights

Bahamas & Florida - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Key West • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Tampa

2,369 reviews
Feb 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

15 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Milford Sound • Puerto Quetzal • Milford Sound • Puntarenas • Milford Sound +5 more

517 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

4,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

7 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Galveston • Milford Sound • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Milford Sound • Galveston

366 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

448 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

12 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Key West • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Milford Sound • Aruba • Curacao • Milford Sound • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Milford Sound +1 more

2,369 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

10 Nights

Asia - Japan

Port: Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Amani • Kochi • Kobe • Nagoya • Shimizu • Tokyo

2,177 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
More Deals

