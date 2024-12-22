Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) December 2024 Cruises

We found you 41 cruises

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Taipei • Hualien • Kao-Hsiung • Ilocos • Manila • Coron • Boracay • Puerto Princesa +5 more

2,127 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Milford Sound • Miami

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Coron • Milford Sound • Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung +5 more

2,127 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Galveston • Milford Sound • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Milford Sound +1 more

3,069 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

3,050 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Milford Sound +2 more

517 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
13 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Durban • Richards Bay • Milford Sound • Nosy Be +4 more

2,177 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Milford Sound • Nosy Be • Milford Sound • Seychelles +5 more

3,050 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Panama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Catalina Island • Curacao • Aruba +3 more

2,610 reviews
Dec 2, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
17 Nights

Asia - South East

Port: Port Louis • Milford Sound • Nosy Be • Milford Sound • Seychelles • Milford Sound +7 more

2,177 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Milford Sound • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Milford Sound +1 more

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Key West • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Catalina Island • Aruba • Curacao +4 more

2,369 reviews
Dec 12, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
18 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Milford Sound • Rarotonga • Milford Sound • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vavau +8 more

2,179 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Milford Sound +9 more

1,436 reviews
Dec 6, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
