Norwegian (NCL) August 2024 Cruises

We found you 47 cruises

Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Food Republic on Norwegian Bliss
The Dark Ride in the Galaxy Pavilion (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
7 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

517 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Iceland

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Milford Sound • Nanortalik +4 more

2,610 reviews
Aug 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • Portland • Boston

2,610 reviews
Aug 23, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

3,918 reviews
Aug 20, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Icy Strait • Sitka • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Juneau • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

2,179 reviews
Aug 12, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound +2 more

3,918 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Milford Sound • Malta • Taormina • Naples +3 more

4,436 reviews
Aug 17, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,610 reviews
Aug 30, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Falmouth • Grand Cayman +3 more

2,066 reviews
Aug 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Haines • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Icy Strait +3 more

2,179 reviews
Aug 30, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean Jewels

Port: Trieste • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Milford Sound • Malta • Naples • Rome +4 more

3,069 reviews
Aug 21, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Key West • Cozumel • Milford Sound • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

2,177 reviews
Aug 30, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

