Norwegian (NCL) April 2026 Cruises

We found you 51 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Cabins
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Dining
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • King's Wharf • Boston

3,965
Apr 14, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

16 Nights

16 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Maldives • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Port Louis

2,194
Apr 13, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Nights

11 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay+1 more

2,194
Apr 29, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Copenhagen • Hamburg • Amsterdam • London • Brugge • Le Havre

2,204
Apr 26, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Acapulco+6 more

480
Apr 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Pacific CoastalRepo - Pacific Coastal

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • Santa Barbara • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Vancouver

2,095
Apr 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,103
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

2,095
Apr 4, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

559
Apr 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - San Juan

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • San Juan

4,485
Apr 5, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,476
Apr 25, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Apr 5, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line

