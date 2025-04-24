Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) April 2025 Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
7 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: New York • Milford Sound • Halifax • Saint-Pierre • St. John's • Milford Sound +7 more

2,416 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Bermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • Bar Harbor • Boston

2,369 reviews
Apr 25, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Asia - Middle East

Port: Doha • Dammam • Manama • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

2,177 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Milford Sound • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Milford Sound +2 more

517 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Bali • Lembar • Komodo Island • Milford Sound • Darwin • Milford Sound • Cooktown • Townsville +3 more

2,179 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Milford Sound • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Milford Sound +1 more

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Cairns • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Milford Sound • Noumea • Isle of Pines +7 more

2,179 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
25 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Milford Sound • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Milford Sound • Puntarenas +18 more

2,066 reviews
Apr 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Sardinia • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

3,918 reviews
Apr 7, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

448 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes +1 more

3,918 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Southern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Aruba • Curacao • St. Thomas • St. Kitts +4 more

2,610 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: New Orleans • Milford Sound • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Milford Sound • Aruba • Curacao +4 more

3,306 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
