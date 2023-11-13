  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

MSC Family Cruises

MSC Family Cruises

We found you 607 cruises

MSC Divina

19 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Marseille (leaving) • Valencia • Lisbon •

Ponta Delgada • Barbados • Martinique

+3 more

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman •

Cozumel • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Preziosa

7 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cherbourg • Rotterdam •

Copenhagen • Oslo • Hamburg

384 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

27 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Durban • La Possession •

Port Louis • Safaga • Aqaba • Suez Canal

+3 more

349 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

6 Nights
Bermuda Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • New York

766 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Miami •

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau

+1 more

766 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

2 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau • Miami

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Bermuda Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • New York

766 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Port Canaveral • Cozumel •

Costa Maya • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

+2 more

766 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Barcelona • Rome

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Port Canaveral • Miami •

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau

+1 more

766 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Malaga • Seville •

Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife

+2 more

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Port Canaveral •

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau

+1 more

766 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Port Canaveral • Nassau •

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

766 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Madeira (leaving) • Las Palmas •

Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro

+2 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

MSC Family Cruises

MSC Gay & Lesbian Cruises

MSC Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

MSC Singles Cruises

MSC Cruises for Disabled Passengers

MSC Senior Cruises

MSC Fitness & Health Cruises

MSC Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map