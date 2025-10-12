Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC October 2025 Cruises

7 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

863 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

863 reviews
Oct 26, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +1 more

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

244 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Tunis • Palermo • Naples • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona

1,315 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

64 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral +4 more

244 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Miami

212 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Miami

212 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Sardinia • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

397 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Palermo • Naples • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Tunis • Palermo

1,315 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

244 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Cannes • Genoa • La Spezia • Rome • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Cannes

190 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

