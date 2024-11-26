Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC November 2024 Cruises

We found you 174 cruises

4 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique

258 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

52 reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia Cabins
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia Dining
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Venice • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Zakynthos • Bari

394 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
MSC Cruises
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +1 more

863 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Izmir • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Athens

710 reviews
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Taipei

123 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Aruba • Curacao • Puerto Plata • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve +1 more

1,923 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Roatan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,315 reviews
Nov 24, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Miami

1,315 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

244 reviews
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Malaga • Seville • Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa • Marseille

397 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

212 reviews
MSC Cruises
3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Key West • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

411 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Marseille • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Sardinia • Rome

232 reviews
Nov 26, 2024
MSC Cruises
