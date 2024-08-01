Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC March 2026 Cruises

MSC March 2026 Cruises

We found you 55 cruises

Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

868 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +1 more

868 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

55 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa
Starship Club on MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Ivan Sarfatti / MSC Cruises)
MSC Virtuosa
CC MSC Virtuosa Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
MSC Virtuosa

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • Guadeloupe

273 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

258 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Port Canaveral

258 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Nevis • Antigua • Martinique

273 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

220 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Nevis +5 more

273 reviews
Mar 17, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami

1,317 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

55 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Barcelona

467 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Nassau • Port Canaveral • Nassau +3 more

90 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Nassau • Port Canaveral

90 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

