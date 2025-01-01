MSC July 2026 Cruises

MSC Seascape (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seascape
Pirates Cove aboard MSC Seascape (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
MSC Seascape
MSC Seascape Robotron rendering (Photo/MSC Cruises)
MSC Seascape
The Captain's toast in the MSC Yacht Club aboard MSC Seascape (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
MSC Seascape
The Jungle Room pool aboard MSC Seascape (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
MSC Seascape

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

241
MSC Cruises
A rendering of MSC World America. (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC World America

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore atrium
MSC Seashore
Pirate Aquapark on MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore Jungle Pool
MSC Seashore

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises
A rendering of MSC World America. (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC World America

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Alesund • Flam • Kiel • Copenhagen

59
MSC Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples • Rome

1,933
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus • Kusadasi • Istanbul

470
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus • Izmir • Istanbul

470
Jul 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Naples • Rome • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples

1,933
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Hoonah • Victoria Canda • Seattle

517
Jul 27, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,329
MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

470
MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus • Izmir • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste

470
Jul 23, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Naples • Taormina • Malta

81
MSC Cruises

