MSC April 2026 Cruises

We found you 108 cruises

Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

896
Apr 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau+1 more

896
Apr 12, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Balcony Cabin (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Dining
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Activity/Entertainment
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Tenerife • Barcelona • Cannes • Rome

1,933
Apr 9, 2026
MSC Cruises
MSC Seascape (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seascape
Pirates Cove aboard MSC Seascape (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
MSC Seascape
MSC Seascape Robotron rendering (Photo/MSC Cruises)
MSC Seascape
The Captain's toast in the MSC Yacht Club aboard MSC Seascape (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
MSC Seascape
The Jungle Room pool aboard MSC Seascape (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
MSC Seascape

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

241
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Tenerife • Barcelona • Cannes

1,933
Apr 9, 2026
MSC Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego+2 more

517
Apr 23, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas

640
Apr 3, 2026
MSC Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • St. Maarten • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve+1 more

517
Apr 6, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome

81
Apr 6, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Naples • Rome

1,933
Apr 24, 2026
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises

