Mano Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Mano cruise ships?
Mano Cruise attracts a mix of families, couples and multi-generational passengers 30 nationalities.
Do I have to dress up on a Mano cruise?
The dress code on Mano Cruise's single ship, Crown Iris, is casual.
Is everything free on Mano cruises?
No. Mano Cruise's Crown Iris includes dining in four venues and excludes dining in the Italian speciality restaurant. Drinks, shore excursions, spa and beauty treatments and Wi-Fi are charged extra. Gratuities are also charged extra, with the line suggesting a daily fee of 5 euro per passenger per night.
What are Mano’s most popular activities?
The ship’s two pools waterslide and kids cubs are popular during the day, with the basketball court popular with sports enthusiasts.
In the evening, the musical Broadway-style shows are where most of the action takes place and popular with cruisers of all ages.
Best for: Families, new to cruise looking for a great value taster Eastern Mediterranean cruise.
Not for: Luxury-loving cruisers; those looking for high crew to passenger ratio.