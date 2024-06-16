Mano Cruises

D J I 0049

About Mano Cruises

With its headquarters in Haifa, Israel, Mano Cruise -- part of Mano Holdings -- currently operates one ship serving the Israeli cruise market.

The cruise line sails to destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean from its Haifa homeport. Voyages are available from two- to 11-night to Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Slovenia.

The line's single ship, the 2,000-passenger Crown Iris, was purchased by Mano Maritime, a subsidiary of Mano Holdings, in 2018 from Celestyal Cruises.

  • More about Mano Cruise

  • Who goes on Mano cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Mano cruise?

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Iris
Mano Cruises Crown Iris

4 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Crown Iris
Mano Cruises Crown Iris

3 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Crown Iris
Mano Cruises Crown Iris

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Crown Iris
Mano Cruises Crown Iris

4 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

6 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

3 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

14 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

11 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

Mano Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Mano cruise ships?

Mano Cruise attracts a mix of families, couples and multi-generational passengers 30 nationalities.

Do I have to dress up on a Mano cruise?

The dress code on Mano Cruise's single ship, Crown Iris, is casual.

Is everything free on Mano cruises?

No. Mano Cruise's Crown Iris includes dining in four venues and excludes dining in the Italian speciality restaurant. Drinks, shore excursions, spa and beauty treatments and Wi-Fi are charged extra. Gratuities are also charged extra, with the line suggesting a daily fee of 5 euro per passenger per night.

What are Mano’s most popular activities?

The ship’s two pools waterslide and kids cubs are popular during the day, with the basketball court popular with sports enthusiasts.

In the evening, the musical Broadway-style shows are where most of the action takes place and popular with cruisers of all ages.

Best for: Families, new to cruise looking for a great value taster Eastern Mediterranean cruise.

Not for: Luxury-loving cruisers; those looking for high crew to passenger ratio.

Related Cruises

Crown Iris

Crown Iris

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.