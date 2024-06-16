With its headquarters in Haifa, Israel, Mano Cruise -- part of Mano Holdings -- currently operates one ship serving the Israeli cruise market.

The cruise line sails to destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean from its Haifa homeport. Voyages are available from two- to 11-night to Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Slovenia.

The line's single ship, the 2,000-passenger Crown Iris, was purchased by Mano Maritime, a subsidiary of Mano Holdings, in 2018 from Celestyal Cruises.