Lindblad Expeditions September 2025 Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

8 Nights

<p>voyage To Great Bear Rainforest: Native Culture...

Port: Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Provincial Marine Park • Prince Rupert

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

<p>exploring Galápagos + Machu Picchu And Peru's L...

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

35 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Quest

8 Nights

<p>exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness</p>

Port: Juneau • Tracy Arm • Petersburg • Icy Strait • Glacier Bay • Fjords • Sitka

25 reviews
Sep 7, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Cabins
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Dining
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Nights

<p>wild Alaska Escape: Haines, The Inian Islands &...

Port: Sitka • Chichagof Island • Icy Strait • Haines • Tracy Arm • Juneau

19 reviews
Sep 4, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>columbia And Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, And Hist...

Port: Portland • Astoria, Oregon • The Dalles • Gorge • Walla Walla • Palouse River • Clarkston

19 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

14 Nights

<p>treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And Bri...

Port: Seattle • San Juan Islands • Victoria • Prince Rupert • Alert Bay • Misty Fjord +6 more

25 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

15 Nights

<p>a Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbi...

Port: Vancouver • San Juan Islands • Johnstone Strait • Queen Charlotte Islands • Glacier Bay • Sitka

19 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

<p>columbia And Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, And Hist...

Port: Portland • Astoria, Oregon • The Dalles • Gorge • Walla Walla • Palouse River • Clarkston

20 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

