Lindblad Expeditions September 2024 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

20 Nights

<p>exploring Indonesia: Bali, Raja Ampat, And Papu...

Port: Bali • Satonda • Komodo Island • Flores • Banda Neira • Raja Ampat • MacCluer Gulf +3 more

27 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Cabins
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Dining
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

10 Nights

<p>the Canadian Maritimes And Newfoundland</p>

Port: St. John's • St. Pierre • Baddeck • Magdalen Islands • Gros Morne • Red Bay +2 more

52 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

8 Nights

<p>exploring British Columbia And The San Juan Isl...

Port: Seattle • Victoria • Desolation Sound • Johnstone Strait • n/a • San Juan Islands +1 more

19 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Quest

8 Nights

<p>exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness</p>

Port: Juneau • Tracy Arm • Petersburg • Icy Strait • Glacier Bay • Fjords • Sitka

25 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>voyage To Great Bear Rainforest: Native Culture...

Port: Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Provincial Marine Park • Prince Rupert

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

15 Nights

<p>a Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbi...

Port: Vancouver • San Juan Islands • Johnstone Strait • Queen Charlotte Islands • Glacier Bay • Sitka

20 reviews
Sep 3, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

6 Nights

<p>wild Alaska Escape: Haines, The Inian Islands &...

Port: Sitka • Chichagof Island • Icy Strait • Haines • Tracy Arm • Juneau

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

12 Nights

<p>singapore To Bali: Jungles, Atolls, And Wildlif...

Port: Singapore • Anambas Islands • Badas • Tanjung Pandan • Krakatoa • Cirebon • Semarang +3 more

27 reviews
Sep 12, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>columbia And Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, And Hist...

Port: Portland • Astoria, Oregon • The Dalles • Gorge • Walla Walla • Palouse River • Clarkston

19 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>wild Galápagos Escape </p>

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

1 review
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

<p>exploring Galápagos + Machu Picchu And Peru's L...

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

35 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

14 Nights

<p>treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And Bri...

Port: Seattle • San Juan Islands • Victoria • Prince Rupert • Alert Bay • Misty Fjord +6 more

25 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

15 Nights

<p>a Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbi...

Port: Vancouver • San Juan Islands • Johnstone Strait • Queen Charlotte Islands • Glacier Bay • Sitka

19 reviews
Sep 11, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>columbia And Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, And Hist...

Port: Portland • Astoria, Oregon • The Dalles • Gorge • Walla Walla • Palouse River • Clarkston

20 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

<p>exploring Galápagos: One Week Sailing The Islan...

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

35 reviews
Sep 13, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

