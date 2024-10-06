Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

8 Nights

<p>exploring British Columbia And The San Juan Isl...

Port: Seattle • Victoria • Desolation Sound • Johnstone Strait • n/a • San Juan Islands +1 more

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

<p>panama And Colombia: Exploring The Caribbean Co...

Port: Balboa • Gatun Lake • Portobelo • Guna Yala • Capurgana • Santa Cruz de Lorica • Cispatá Bay +1 more

25 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Islander II at sunset (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
National Geographic Islander II
The Yacht Club Restaurant aboard National Geographic Islander II (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
National Geographic Islander II
Cruising past Isabela Island, Galapagos, aboard National Geographic Islander II (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
National Geographic Islander II
Every room aboard National Geographic Islander II is a lavish suite (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
National Geographic Islander II
The Deck 2 reception area aboard Nationa Geographic Islander II (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
National Geographic Islander II

8 Nights

<p>wild Galápagos Escape </p>

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

1 review
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Cabins
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Dining
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Nights

<p>columbia And Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, And Hist...

Port: Portland • Astoria, Oregon • The Dalles • Gorge • Walla Walla • Palouse River • Clarkston

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

5 Nights

<p>wild California Escape: Channel Islands Nationa...

Port: Los Angeles • Channel Islands • Catalina Island • Los Angeles

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

<p>columbia And Snake Rivers: Food, Wine, And Hist...

Port: Portland • Astoria, Oregon • The Dalles • Gorge • Walla Walla • Palouse River • Clarkston

20 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

