Lindblad Expeditions May 2026 Cruises

National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird Cabins
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird Dining
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird

6 Nights

6 Nights  Alaska<p>alaska Escape: Leconte Bay, Wrangell And Misty...

Port: Juneau • LeConte Bay • Alexander Archipelago • Wrangell • Misty Fjord • Ketchikan

20
May 16, 2026
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Cabins
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Dining
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Nights

6 Nights  Alaska<p>alaska Escape: Leconte Bay, Wrangell And Misty...

Port: Juneau • LeConte Bay • Alexander Archipelago • Wrangell • Misty Fjord • Ketchikan

19
Lindblad Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Endeavour II
National Geographic Endeavour II
National Geographic Endeavour II Cabins
National Geographic Endeavour II
National Geographic Endeavour II Dining
National Geographic Endeavour II
National Geographic Endeavour II Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Endeavour II
National Geographic Endeavour II
National Geographic Endeavour II

10 Nights

10 Nights  South America<p>exploring Galápagos</p>

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

35
Lindblad Expeditions
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird Cabins
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird Dining
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird
National Geographic Sea Bird

6 Nights

6 Nights  Alaska<p>alaska Escape: Haines, The Inian Islands And Tr...

Port: Sitka • Chichagof Island • Icy Strait • Haines • Tracy Arm • Juneau

20
Lindblad Expeditions
8 Nights

8 Nights  Alaska<p>alaska's Inside Passage</p>

Port: Juneau • Tracy Arm • Petersburg • Icy Strait • Glacier Bay • Sitka

26
Lindblad Expeditions

6 Nights

6 Nights  Alaska<p>alaska Escape: Haines, The Inian Islands And Tr...

Port: Sitka • Chichagof Island • Icy Strait • Haines • Tracy Arm • Juneau

19
Lindblad Expeditions

8 Nights

8 Nights  Alaska<p>alaska's Inside Passage</p>

Port: Juneau • Tracy Arm • Petersburg • Icy Strait • Glacier Bay • Sitka

21
Lindblad Expeditions

8 Nights

8 Nights  South America<p>galápagos Escape: An 8-day Voyage</p>

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Santa Cruz Island

1
Lindblad Expeditions

14 Nights

14 Nights  Alaska<p>treasures Of The Inside Passage</p>

Port: Sitka • San Juan Islands • Victoria • Prince Rupert • Alert Bay • Misty Fjord+6 more

26
May 10, 2026
Lindblad Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - All<p>north Atlantic Wonders: Iceland, Scotland And T...

Port: Edinburgh • Orkney Islands • Shetland Islands • Faroe Islands • Djupivogur • Reykjavik

53
May 7, 2026
Lindblad Expeditions

