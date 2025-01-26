Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Lindblad Expeditions January 2025 Cruises

We found you 7 cruises

6 Nights

<p>wild Baja California Escape: The Whales Of Magd...

Port: San Carlos • Magdalena Bay • San Carlos

20 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>wild Galápagos Escape </p>

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

1 review
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

10 Nights

<p>pearls Of The Pacific: Exploring The Society An...

Port: Tahiti • Tuamotu Atolls • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Makatea • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Tahiti

27 reviews
Jan 29, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
16 Nights

<p>exploring Galápagos + Machu Picchu And Peru's L...

Port: Galapagos • Quito • Galapagos Islands • Quito • Galapagos

35 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

15 Nights

<p>fiji And Tahiti Adventure: Vibrant Reefs And Cu...

Port: Lautoka • Suva • Wallis and Futuna • Apia, Samoa • Aitutaki • Ra'iatea • Tahiti

27 reviews
Jan 15, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

<p>fiji And Beyond: Exploring The Rites And Relics...

Port: Honiara • Brisbane • Owaraha Island • Espiritu • Ambrym Island • Moso Island • Tanna • Fiji +2 more

27 reviews
Jan 3, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>baja California: Among The Great Whales</p>

Port: San Carlos • Isla Maddalena • San Ignacio Lagoon • Bahia Magdalena +3 more

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

