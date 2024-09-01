Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) September 2024 Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

17 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Nome • St. Matthew Island • St. Paul • Dutch Harbor • Unga Village • Kodiak • Seward +5 more

26 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
Fram
Fram

63 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Cambridge Bay • Gjoa Haven • Fort Ross • Beechey Island • Cruising • Dundas Harbour +28 more

76 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

11 Nights

Central America Cruise

Port: Miami • Belize City • Isla de Utila • Guanaja • Isla de Providencia • Bocas Del Toro • Colon

86 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
Fram
Fram

9 Nights

Trans Atlantic Cruise

Port: Portland • Colon

76 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

8 Nights

Trans Atlantic Cruise

Port: Portland • Colon

76 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

14 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • SKANSEBUKTA • Pyramiden • Gnalodden • Hornsund • Jan Mayen Island +7 more

39 reviews
Sep 11, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Bergen • Stavanger • Hamburg • Harlingen • Caen • Saint-Malo • Douarnenez • Ferrol • Vigo +2 more

39 reviews
Sep 25, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

12 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Kvitoya • Cruising +4 more

39 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

11 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Kvitoya • Cruising +4 more

39 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

20 Nights

Nw Passage Cruise

Port: Cambridge Bay • Gjoa Haven • Fort Ross • Beechey Island • Cruising • Dundas Harbour +8 more

76 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

North America Cruise

Port: Halifax • Sable Island • Lunenburg • Eastport • Provincetown • Martha's Vineyard • Gloucester

86 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

North America Cruise

Port: Halifax • Sable Island • Lunenburg • Eastport • Provincetown • Martha's Vineyard • Gloucester

86 reviews
Sep 13, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

12 Nights

Central America Cruise

Port: Miami • Belize City • Isla de Utila • Guanaja • Isla de Providencia • Bocas Del Toro • Colon

86 reviews
Sep 25, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Harlingen • Caen • Saint-Malo • Douarnenez • Ferrol • Vigo • Barca d'Alva +1 more

39 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

