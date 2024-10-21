Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) October 2024 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Santiago • Valdivia • Castro • Puerto Eden • Puerto Natales • Puerto Williams • Cape Horn +4 more

86 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Santiago • Castro • Puerto Eden • Puerto Natales • Puerto Williams • Antarctica +4 more

76 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Coquimbo • Santiago

76 reviews
Oct 8, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Puerto Lopez • Salaverry • Lima

76 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Puerto Lopez • Salaverry • Lima

86 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
8 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Puerto Lopez • Salaverry • Lima

86 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Coquimbo • Santiago

86 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Coquimbo • Santiago

86 reviews
Oct 8, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
13 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dakar • Cape Verde • Sao Filipe • Porto Novo • Boa Vista • Garache • Banjul • Dakar

39 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Puerto Lopez • Salaverry • Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique +2 more

86 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Puerto Lopez • Salaverry • Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique +2 more

76 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
30 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Coquimbo • Santiago • Valdivia • Castro • Puerto Eden +7 more

86 reviews
Oct 8, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
9 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Puerto Lopez • Salaverry • Lima

76 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
9 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Iquique • Coquimbo • Santiago

76 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto Santo • Madeira • Santa Cruz De La Palma • La Gomera • El Hierro +6 more

39 reviews
Oct 9, 2024
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
