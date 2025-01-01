HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) May 2026 Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Klawock • Icy Bay • Valdez • College Fjord • Seward

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

12 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Ayr • Heimaey • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Jan Mayen Island • Ny Alesund • Pyramiden+2 more

2
May 7, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
16 Nights

16 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Dover • Harlingen • Helgioland • Hamburg • Esbjerg • Haugesund • Fjaerland • Andalsnes+6 more

9
May 8, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Husavik • Bakkargerdi • Heimaey+1 more

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Klawock • Icy Bay • Valdez • College Fjord • Seward

14
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

12 Nights

12 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seward • College Fjord • Icy Bay • Cruising • Haines • Henry • Tracy Arm • Klawock+4 more

14
May 11, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

8 Nights

8 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden+1 more

2
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

13 Nights

13 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Esbjerg • Haugesund • Fjaerland • Andalsnes • Svolvaer • Tromso • Honnigsvag+3 more

9
May 11, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • St. Mary's Isles of Sicily • St. Peter Port+5 more

9
May 1, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Lysefjord • Lerwick • Thorshavn • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Grimsey+5 more

14
May 7, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • St. Mary's Isles of Sicily • St. Peter Port+2 more

9
May 1, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden+1 more

2
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

10 Nights

10 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden+1 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

8 Nights

8 Nights  ArcticSvalbard Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden+1 more

9
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

