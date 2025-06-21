Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) June 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) June 2025 Cruises

We found you 17 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Wrangell • Sitka • Icy Bay • Seward • Kodiak • Chignik +5 more

86 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
8 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden +1 more

39 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
10 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden +1 more

76 reviews
Jun 5, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

39 reviews
Jun 26, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
8 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden +1 more

76 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
10 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

76 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Wrangell • Sitka • Icy Bay • Seward • Kodiak • Chignik +5 more

86 reviews
Jun 22, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
11 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Kvitoya • Cruising +4 more

76 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
7 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Spitsbergen

39 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
10 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Hornsund • Bullsund • Magdalenefjorden • Ny Alesund • Krossfjorden +1 more

39 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
12 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

76 reviews
Jun 12, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
10 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

39 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
9 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen • Freemandsundet +2 more

39 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
9 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen • Freemandsundet +2 more

76 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • College Fjord • Icy Bay • Henry • Haines • Tracy Arm • Sitka • Petersburg +5 more

86 reviews
Jun 9, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
