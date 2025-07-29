Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) July 2025 Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Greenland Cruise

Port: Nuuk • Jakobshavn • Uummannaq • Savona • Dundas Harbour • Qaanaaq • Narsarsuaq +4 more

26 reviews
Jul 29, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

17 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Nome • St. Matthew Island • St. Paul • Dutch Harbor • Unga Village • Chignik • Kodiak +6 more

86 reviews
Jul 7, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

18 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Wrangell • Sitka • Icy Bay • Seward • Kodiak • Chignik +5 more

86 reviews
Jul 23, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
Roald Amundsen
The aft pool on Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen cruise ship (Photo: Sarah Holt/ Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen
The Standard Stateroom on Roald Amundsen (Photo: Sarah Holt/Cruise Critic contributor)
Roald Amundsen
Example of art onboard in passenger hallway (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)
Roald Amundsen

17 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Misty Fjord • Wrangell • Sitka • Icy Bay • Seward • Kodiak • Chignik +5 more

86 reviews
Jul 24, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

14 Nights

Greenland Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Magdalenefjorden • Smeerenburgbreen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund +6 more

39 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

12 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

39 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

10 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

76 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

11 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Kvitoya • Cruising +4 more

76 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

11 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Kvitoya • Cruising +4 more

39 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Greenland Cruise

Port: Nuuk • Jakobshavn • Uummannaq • Savona • Dundas Harbour • Qaanaaq • Qeqertarsuaq +2 more

26 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

16 Nights

Greenland Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Magdalenefjorden • Smeerenburgbreen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund +6 more

39 reviews
Jul 26, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

12 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

76 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

10 Nights

Spitsbergen Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Krossfjorden • Ny Alesund • Longyearbyen • Liefdefjorden • Hinlopen +4 more

39 reviews
Jul 19, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

15 Nights

Greenland Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Magdalenefjorden • Smeerenburgbreen • Longyearbyen • Krossfjorden +7 more

39 reviews
Jul 27, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

