HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

We found you 4 cruises

11 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Ushuaia

86 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Orne Harbour • Antarctica • Crystal Sound • Penola Strait +1 more

86 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

22 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Lembata • West Point • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • Antarctica +11 more

76 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)
Fridtjof Nansen

11 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Ushuaia

26 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

