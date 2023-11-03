HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruises

47 Reviews
Hurtigruten (Photo: Hurtigruten)

About HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruises

Following a rebrand in 2023, HX is the new name for Hurtigruten Expeditions. With six ships -- MS Santa Cruz ll, MS Maud, MS Fram, MS Fridtjof Nansen, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Spitsbergen -- it forms the Hurtigruten Group's expanding expedition arm.

In 2021 the company decided to split its cruise section so passengers could easily differentiate between the two independent brands; the other being the coastal route that operates along the Norwegian coastline. The rebrand culminated in 2023 with Hurtigruten Expeditions being renamed HX and ships painted with the new livery.

At the same time Hurtigruten Norway's Coastal Express had the name shortened to Hurtigruten, the original name of the iconic route it launched in 1893. This section encompasses a fleet of 10 ships that sail year-round along the Norwegian coastline from Bergen to Kirkenes carrying locals, freight and cruise passengers.

When the split was announced Hurtigruten said the rebrand would enable passengers to easily distinguish between the two different cruise experiences. HX's vessels include the 530-passenger MS Roald Amundsen, billed as the world’s first-ever battery-hybrid-powered ship, and its sister ship, MS Fridtjof Nansen. The other vessels include the 90-passenger MS Santa Cruz ll, which sails in the Galapagos, and the 570-passenger MS Maud, which will join HX from Hurtigruten in January 2024 to sail in Antarctica.

A new itinerary has seen HX become the first cruise line to exclusively sail the West African archipelagos of both Cape Verde and the Bissagos islands.

The two brands, HX and Hurtigruten, are owned by the Norwegian-based Hurtigruten Group. The company's pioneering history began in 1893 when Captain Richard With skippered a steamer to establish a regular sea link along the Norwegian coast to transport passengers and deliver essential supplies to remote towns and villages. The new connection was called Hurtigruten, meaning "the fast route" in Norwegian.

Today's Hurtigruten Group also operates hotels, restaurants and land-based activities under the Hurtigruten Svalbard arm and owns a 25 percent share in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, which offers sustainable travel in the protected Galapagos islands.

  • More about HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

  • Who goes on HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruise?

We found you 100 cruises

Fram
Fram

10 Night
Iceland Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

17 Night
Antarctica Cruise

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

11 Night
Europe Cruise

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

17 Night
Antarctica Cruise

84 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

26 Night
Nw Passage Cruise

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
Nw Passage Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

21 Night
Antarctica Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

95 Night
World Cruise

84 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Spitsbergen Cruise

39 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Spitsbergen Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Greenland Cruise

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

25 Night
Nw Passage Cruise

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Greenland Cruise

39 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Greenland Cruise

75 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
South America Cruise

84 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruise ships?

As a global brand HX attracts a mix of curious passengers, many from North America and the U.K., that want to explore and experience worldwide destinations in a meaningful and sustainable way. Many of them will have traveled on Hurtigruten's Norwegian coastal route.

In common with any expedition sailing, it is beneficial to have a reasonable level of fitness to get the most from the voyage.

Do I have to dress up on a HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruise?

The dress code is casual and relaxed and there is no need to pack any formal attire for dinner. For excursions pack clothes appropriate for the weather in the region being visited. The line provides a useful online packing list covering both polar waters and expeditions to warmer climates such as the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Is everything free on HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruises?

Voyages include a high number of inclusions, such as selected excursions, drinks with lunch and dinner, unlimited tea and coffee, Wi-Fi and a refillable water bottle (on cold weather sailings there is a complimentary parka). Onboard activities include expert lectures, use of the ship's science center, a citizen science program which allows passengers to assist with scientific research and a professional onboard photographer to share tips for the best landscape and wildlife photos. Additional excursions cost extra.

What are HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)’s most popular activities?

Depending on the destination, wildlife watching and viewing passing scenery are among the top activities when the ship is sailing. Each port of call brings a range of optional shore tours, which might include active pursuits such as kayaking and hiking or unusual experiences such as a sheepdog demonstration on an Irish farm or having lunch in the crater of a volcano in Cape Verde.

Best for: Anyone looking for an immersive small ship experience combining exploration and scientific research with in-depth lectures and a wide choice of far-flung destinations.

Not for: Passengers that prefer large action-packed mega-ships, late night bars and entertainment, wide choice of dining options.

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing expedition experience

One guest had a walker, and although the crew did everything possible to accommodate her, it seemed like this ship wasn't the best fit for her.We did not try the ocean kayaking, but I went on several of the organized hikes and one science outing on a Zodiac (cold but fun, like being back in the best part of a high school science lab).Read More
User Avatar
Katemayo

few6-10 Cruises

Age 25s

Wonderful Iceland cruise

All the staff we met, whether it be the restaurant staff, expedition crew or the two lovely room service staff we had, were very friendly, polite and only to willing to help you.We ate all our meals in the Lindstrom restaurant and found all of the meals were excellent, as well as plenty of wine being offered.Read More
User Avatar
MBJ13

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 63s

A fun time was had by both my wife and myself

I found that having to sort out my own parking at Port Glasgow was not convenient.I found the whole experience was absolutely brilliant.Read More
User Avatar
Hebridean trip 2024

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 64s

Scottish Islands - delighted

The free jackets were good - but the time to pick them up ended at 15:30, our first boarding time - but an extra session was arranged for the next day when we complained.The expedition team were mostly great (but Marcel was not a good communicator when leading activities) We were very lucky with the weather and grateful to the captain and team for changing the programme around so that we could visit St Kilda - the wind and waves on our planned day would have prevented landing.Read More
User Avatar
Bill of Oxford

few6-10 Cruises

Age 77s

