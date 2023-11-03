Following a rebrand in 2023, HX is the new name for Hurtigruten Expeditions. With six ships -- MS Santa Cruz ll, MS Maud, MS Fram, MS Fridtjof Nansen, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Spitsbergen -- it forms the Hurtigruten Group's expanding expedition arm.

In 2021 the company decided to split its cruise section so passengers could easily differentiate between the two independent brands; the other being the coastal route that operates along the Norwegian coastline. The rebrand culminated in 2023 with Hurtigruten Expeditions being renamed HX and ships painted with the new livery.

At the same time Hurtigruten Norway's Coastal Express had the name shortened to Hurtigruten, the original name of the iconic route it launched in 1893. This section encompasses a fleet of 10 ships that sail year-round along the Norwegian coastline from Bergen to Kirkenes carrying locals, freight and cruise passengers.

When the split was announced Hurtigruten said the rebrand would enable passengers to easily distinguish between the two different cruise experiences. HX's vessels include the 530-passenger MS Roald Amundsen, billed as the world’s first-ever battery-hybrid-powered ship, and its sister ship, MS Fridtjof Nansen. The other vessels include the 90-passenger MS Santa Cruz ll, which sails in the Galapagos, and the 570-passenger MS Maud, which will join HX from Hurtigruten in January 2024 to sail in Antarctica.

A new itinerary has seen HX become the first cruise line to exclusively sail the West African archipelagos of both Cape Verde and the Bissagos islands.

The two brands, HX and Hurtigruten, are owned by the Norwegian-based Hurtigruten Group. The company's pioneering history began in 1893 when Captain Richard With skippered a steamer to establish a regular sea link along the Norwegian coast to transport passengers and deliver essential supplies to remote towns and villages. The new connection was called Hurtigruten, meaning "the fast route" in Norwegian.

Today's Hurtigruten Group also operates hotels, restaurants and land-based activities under the Hurtigruten Svalbard arm and owns a 25 percent share in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, which offers sustainable travel in the protected Galapagos islands.