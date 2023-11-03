HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruise ships?
As a global brand HX attracts a mix of curious passengers, many from North America and the U.K., that want to explore and experience worldwide destinations in a meaningful and sustainable way. Many of them will have traveled on Hurtigruten's Norwegian coastal route.
In common with any expedition sailing, it is beneficial to have a reasonable level of fitness to get the most from the voyage.
Do I have to dress up on a HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruise?
The dress code is casual and relaxed and there is no need to pack any formal attire for dinner. For excursions pack clothes appropriate for the weather in the region being visited. The line provides a useful online packing list covering both polar waters and expeditions to warmer climates such as the Caribbean, South America and Europe.
Is everything free on HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) cruises?
Voyages include a high number of inclusions, such as selected excursions, drinks with lunch and dinner, unlimited tea and coffee, Wi-Fi and a refillable water bottle (on cold weather sailings there is a complimentary parka). Onboard activities include expert lectures, use of the ship's science center, a citizen science program which allows passengers to assist with scientific research and a professional onboard photographer to share tips for the best landscape and wildlife photos. Additional excursions cost extra.
What are HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)’s most popular activities?
Depending on the destination, wildlife watching and viewing passing scenery are among the top activities when the ship is sailing. Each port of call brings a range of optional shore tours, which might include active pursuits such as kayaking and hiking or unusual experiences such as a sheepdog demonstration on an Irish farm or having lunch in the crater of a volcano in Cape Verde.
Best for: Anyone looking for an immersive small ship experience combining exploration and scientific research with in-depth lectures and a wide choice of far-flung destinations.
Not for: Passengers that prefer large action-packed mega-ships, late night bars and entertainment, wide choice of dining options.