  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hurtigruten Cruises for the Disabled

Hurtigruten Cruises for the Disabled

We found you 29 cruises

Fram

9 Nights
Spitsbergen Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Stykkisholmur •

Patreksfjorour • Akureyri • Grimsey

+3 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

8 Nights
Trans Atlantic Cruise

Ports:Gloucester (leaving) • Colon

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

14 Nights
Spitsbergen Cruise

Ports:Spitsbergen (leaving) • Ny Alesund •

Longyearbyen • Hanstholm • Freemandsundet

+6 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

9 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Lima (leaving) • Salaverry • Puerto Bolivar •

Manta • Bahia Solano • Panama Canal • Colon

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

12 Nights
Greenland Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving)

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

63 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Cambridge Bay (leaving) • Gjoa Haven •

Fort Ross • Beechey Island • Cruising

+29 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Lima (leaving) • Salaverry • Puerto Bolivar •

Manta • Bahia Solano • Panama Canal • Colon

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Santiago (leaving) • Castro • Puerto Eden •

Puerto Natales • Puerto Williams • Antarctica

+4 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Iceland Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Stykkisholmur •

Patreksfjorour • Djupavik • Akureyri • Grimsey

+4 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Nw Passage Cruise

Ports:Cambridge Bay (leaving) • Gjoa Haven •

Fort Ross • Beechey Island • Cruising

+9 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Central America Cruise

Ports:Colon (leaving) • San Blas Archipelago •

Cartagena • Santa Marta • Cabo de la Vela

+4 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Iceland Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Stykkisholmur •

Patreksfjorour • Akureyri • Grimsey • Husavik

+3 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Punta Arenas (leaving) • Lembata • West Point •

Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • Antarctica

+11 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Trans Atlantic Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Portsmouth • Hamilton •

Reykjavik

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

30 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Prince Christian Sound •

Kvanefjord • Nuuk • Sisimiut • Jakobshavn

+7 more

74 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Hurtigruten Family Cruises

Hurtigruten Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Hurtigruten Singles Cruises

Hurtigruten Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Hurtigruten Senior Cruises

Hurtigruten Fitness & Health Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map