Hurtigruten Kong Harald Itineraries Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +55 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +25 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Geiranger • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim +26 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Hjorundfjorden • Molde • Kristiansund +27 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

5 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Kirkenes • Vardo • Batsfjord • Berlevag • Mehamn • Kjollefjord • Honnigsvag • Havoysund +25 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Hjorundfjorden • Molde • Kristiansund +57 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

11 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Geiranger • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim +56 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Geiranger • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim +49 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

14 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Kirkenes • Vardo • Batsfjord • Berlevag • Mehamn • Kjollefjord • Honnigsvag • Havoysund +25 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

16 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +25 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

15 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Geiranger • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim +56 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

10 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Hjorundfjorden • Molde • Kristiansund +50 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

10 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +48 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

7 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +25 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Hjorundfjorden • Molde • Kristiansund +57 more

26 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

