Hurtigruten December 2024 Cruises

We found you 31 cruises

Richard With
Richard With

5 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Kirkenes • Vardo • Batsfjord • Berlevag • Mehamn • Kjollefjord • Honnigsvag • Havoysund +25 more

67 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices
Polarlys
Polarlys

5 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Kirkenes • Vardo • Batsfjord • Berlevag • Mehamn • Kjollefjord • Honnigsvag • Havoysund +25 more

62 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Cape Horn • Half Moon Cay • Antarctica • Cape Horn • Punta Arenas

105 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Bergen • Molde • Rorvik • Longana • Alta • Honnigsvag • Tromso

64 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Oslo • Kristiansand • Haugesund • Hardangerfjord • Alesund • Bronnoysund +3 more

64 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Hurtigruten
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Cape Horn • Half Moon Cay • Antarctica • Cape Horn • Punta Arenas

105 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

5 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Kirkenes • Vardo • Batsfjord • Berlevag • Mehamn • Kjollefjord • Honnigsvag • Havoysund +25 more

105 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +25 more

105 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

11 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +55 more

105 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

8 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Tromso • Stokmarknes • Svolvaer • Bronnoysund • Alesund • Hardangerfjord • Haugesund +2 more

64 reviews
Dec 27, 2024
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

8 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Tromso • Honnigsvag • Alta • Longana • Rorvik • Molde • Bergen

64 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +25 more

50 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +25 more

62 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

6 Nights

Norwegian Coast Cruise

Port: Bergen • Floro • Maloy • Torvik • Alesund • Molde • Kristiansund • Trondheim • Rorvik +25 more

67 reviews
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

13 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Oslo • Kristiansand • Haugesund • Hardangerfjord • Alesund • Bronnoysund +9 more

64 reviews
Dec 9, 2024
Hurtigruten
View All Prices

