Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line October 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2025 Cruises

We found you 44 cruises

41 Nights

South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand Collector

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Pago Pago • Savusavu • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Suva +12 more

834 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Pago Pago • Savusavu • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Suva +2 more

834 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Cabins
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Dining
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Activity/Entertainment
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

7 Nights

Canada & New England: Unesco Sites & Quebecois Nig...

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,033 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Cabins
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Dining
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Activity/Entertainment
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

4 Nights

California Retreat

Port: San Diego • Santa Barbara • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

887 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego

1,208 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Great Bear Rainforest

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Nanaimo • Victoria • Seattle

834 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

26 Nights

Traversing Mediterranean Crossing: Corsica & Moroc...

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Sarande • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Corsica • Villefranche +7 more

1,101 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Cultural Crossing With Brugge And Paris

Port: Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Isle of Portland • Cornwall • King's Wharf +1 more

129 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

1 Nights

Pacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Seattle • Vancouver

1,208 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

972 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords With Scotland

Port: Rotterdam • Haugesund • Columbia River • Eidfjord • Jondal • Kirkwall • Rotterdam

129 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Japan & China

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shanghai • Hong Kong

1,133 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Circle Hawaii

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Kauai • San Diego

887 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas +6 more

1,208 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Circle Japan

Port: Yokohama • Omaezaki, Japan • Kobe • Kochi • Fukuoka • Sokcho • Kanazawa • Sakata • Hakodate +4 more

1,133 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2025 Cruises

Carnival October 2025 Cruises

Celebrity October 2025 Cruises

Celebrity October 2025 Cruises

Crystal October 2025 Cruises

Crystal October 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2025 Cruises

Princess October 2025 Cruises

Princess October 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Windstar October 2025 Cruises

Windstar October 2025 Cruises

Costa October 2025 Cruises

Costa October 2025 Cruises

Oceania October 2025 Cruises

Oceania October 2025 Cruises

Celestyal October 2025 Cruises

Celestyal October 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2025 Cruises

Scenic River October 2025 Cruises

Scenic River October 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection October 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection October 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys October 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys October 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) October 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) October 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.