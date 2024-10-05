Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

We found you 35 cruises

17 Nights

Circle Hawaii

Port: Vancouver • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona • Hilo • Vancouver

887 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Cabins
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Dining
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Activity/Entertainment
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

7 Nights

Canada & New England Discovery

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,033 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

23 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Kona • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Isle of Pines • Noumea +1 more

1,133 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas +5 more

1,208 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Antiquities

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Limassol • Antalya • Kos • Izmir • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens

1,101 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

1 Nights

Pacific Northwest

Port: Seattle • Vancouver

1,208 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Catalina Island • San Diego

887 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Circle Hawaii & Pacific Coastal

Port: Vancouver • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona • Hilo • Vancouver • Catalina Island • San Diego

887 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas +3 more

1,208 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Atlantic Sojourn

Port: Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Isle of Portland • Brest • King's Wharf +2 more

129 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Lands Of Legends & Eternal Cities

Port: Athens • Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Taormina • Mykonos • Marmaris • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Kos +3 more

282 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Panama Canal Sunfarer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon +3 more

129 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

The Atlantic Coast

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Eastport +3 more

598 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Canada & New England Discovery

Port: Boston • Eastport • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City

1,033 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal +4 more

972 reviews
Oct 4, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.