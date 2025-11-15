Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

We found you 44 cruises

Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Nights

Cultural Crossing With Andalusia And Azores

Port: Rome • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Portimao • Ponta Delgada • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Nov 15, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

The Philippines Malaysia & Thailand

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Phu My • Kota Kinabalu • Puerto Princesa • Manila • Hong Kong

1,133 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Nights

Adriatic Antiquities: Strait Of Messina & Strombol...

Port: Athens • Kefalonia • Kotor • Split • Trieste • Dubrovnik • Sarande • Argostoli • Taormina +2 more

282 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Circle Hawaii

Port: San Diego • Kona • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

568 reviews
Nov 19, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

972 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

Amazon Explorer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • Devil's Island • Macapa • Santarem +8 more

598 reviews
Nov 24, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Cultural Crossing With Andalusia & Morocco

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

1,101 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Panama Canal & Inca Discovery

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Salaverry • Lima +3 more

1,101 reviews
Nov 17, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Timaru • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

834 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Panama Canal Discovery: Costa Rica & Greater Antil...

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon +3 more

129 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Southern Caribbean: Abc Islands

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

129 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic California Coast

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego

972 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

972 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Salaverry • Lima +10 more

1,101 reviews
Nov 17, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean: Greater Antilles & Mexico

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.