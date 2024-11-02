Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

We found you 44 cruises

Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Nights

Classic California Coast

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego

887 reviews
Holland America Line
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

17 Nights

Circle Hawaii

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kona • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

568 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Boston • King's Wharf • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Curacao +2 more

1,033 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Holland America Line
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Nights

Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

887 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

887 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Holland America Line
12 Nights

Panama Canal Sunfarer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon +3 more

129 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Cabo Rojo • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

1,208 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Passage To America

Port: Rome • Cartagena • Malaga • Seville • Ponta Delgada • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Holland America Line
21 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Wayfarer / Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Dominica • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Maarten +8 more

1,208 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Classic California Coast & Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz +2 more

887 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Holland America Line
42 Nights

Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Casablanca • Florence • Rome • Naples • Catania +9 more

598 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

Southern Caribbean / Eastern Caribbean Wayfarer

Port: Boston • King's Wharf • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Curacao +10 more

1,033 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • St. Thomas • San Juan • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Holland America Line
