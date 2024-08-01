Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line March 2026 Cruises

We found you 41 cruises

14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam Cabins
Noordam
Noordam Dining
Noordam
Noordam Activity/Entertainment
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

836 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam Cabins
Noordam
Noordam Dining
Noordam
Noordam Activity/Entertainment
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

50 Nights

New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +20 more

836 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

33 Nights

Grand Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Timaru • Wellington • Tauranga • Auckland • Waitangi +8 more

571 reviews
Mar 6, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
36 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Suva • Lautoka • Dravuni Island • Vavau +11 more

836 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio

1,106 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Southern Caribbean: Abc Islands

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

131 reviews
Mar 13, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

977 reviews
Mar 28, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Eastern & Western Caribbean: San Juan & Mexico

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

290 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: San Juan & St. Thomas

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

1,212 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

Circle Japan Collector

Port: Yokohama • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Tsuruga • Toyama • Sakata +14 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 29, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Japan & South Korea Discovery

Port: Yokohama • Kochi • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Seoul • Jelu Island • Pusan • Fukuoka • Kobe • Yokohama

1,137 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Western & Eastern Caribbean: Mexico & Bahamas

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

290 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

29 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Colombo • Maldives • Safaga • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Athens +4 more

600 reviews
Mar 24, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio +9 more

1,106 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

