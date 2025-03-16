Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line March 2025 Cruises

We found you 44 cruises

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

1,133 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexican Riviera

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

887 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Wine Country & Pacific Northwest

Port: San Diego • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

887 reviews
Mar 29, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Japan & Taiwan

Port: Tokyo • Aburatsu • Amami Island • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Hualien • Taipei • Nagasaki +4 more

834 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Japan & South Korea Discovery

Port: Tokyo • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Pusan • Jelu Island • Seoul • Onomichi • Kochi • Kobe +2 more

834 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Circle Japan

Port: Yokohama • Kochi • Kagoshima • Sasebo • Pusan • Kanazawa • Akita • Otaru • Aormori • Hakodate +1 more

834 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Inca & Panama Canal Discovery

Port: San Antonio • Coquimbo • General San Martin • Lima • Salaverry • Manta • Fuerte Amador +3 more

1,101 reviews
Mar 19, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Tropical / Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

282 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Eastern / Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

972 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Eastern / Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

282 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

29 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva +8 more

1,133 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

