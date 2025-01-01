Holland America Line June 2026 Cruises

We found you 59 cruises

Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

998
Holland America Line
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,226
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Cabins
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Dining
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Activity/Entertainment
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,045
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City

1,045
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John+2 more

605
Jun 9, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier+6 more

998
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

915
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City • Charlottetown+4 more

1,045
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier+6 more

1,145
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Chania • Santorini • Kusadasi • Pireaus

1,120
Jun 21, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Alexandria • Rhodes • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,120
Jun 28, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Portofino • Marseille • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,120
Jun 14, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Chania • Santorini • Kusadasi • Pireaus • Alexandria • Rhodes+2 more

1,120
Jun 21, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

998
Holland America Line

