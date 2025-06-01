Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line June 2025 Cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

568 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Explorer

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,133 reviews
Jun 1, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Northbound

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier

972 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

887 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Alaska Roundtrip Collectors' Voyage

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway +3 more

834 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Northbound

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier

834 reviews
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Canada & New England: Unesco Sites & Quebecois Nig...

Port: Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Quebec City

1,033 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Alaska Explorer

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,208 reviews
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Canada & New England: Unesco Sites & Quebecois Nig...

Port: Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston

1,033 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Southbound

Port: Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

972 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Alaska Roundtrip Collectors' Voyage

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway +3 more

972 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Glacier Discovery Southbound

Port: Whittier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

834 reviews
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords With Sognefjord

Port: Rotterdam • Skjolden • Stavanger • Mandal • Oslo • Rotterdam

129 reviews
Jun 28, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Canada & New England Circle: New Brunswick

Port: Boston • Portland • Eastport • Halifax • Sydney • Saint John • Boston

1,033 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
Holland America Line
28 Nights

Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Valdez • Seward • Dutch Harbor • Nome • Kodiak • Anchorage +7 more

1,133 reviews
Jun 8, 2025
Holland America Line
