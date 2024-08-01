Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

We found you 33 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,103 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

The Philippines China & Japan Collector

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shanghai +10 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Panama Canal

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Fuerte Amador +4 more

1,035 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Timaru • Dunedin • Hobart • Burnie • Melbourne +1 more

834 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: Windward & Leeward Islands

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • Martinique • Dominica • St. Kitts • St. Thomas +2 more

890 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Burnie • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Timaru • Wellington • Napier +3 more

834 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

41 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: San Antonio • Easter Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Nuku Alofa +9 more

600 reviews
Feb 10, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

The Philippines China & Japan Collector

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +11 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

China & Japan

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Pusan • Shanghai +1 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: San Juan & St. Thomas

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

287 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Panama Canal & Southern Caribbean: Abc Islands

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon +8 more

130 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Western Caribbean: Greater Antilles Belize & Mexi...

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Belize City • Costa Maya +2 more

890 reviews
Feb 25, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: U.s. Virgin Islands & San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Croix • San Juan +1 more

890 reviews
Feb 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Historical Baja Peninsula

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Guayamas • Topolobampo • Mazatlan +3 more

1,035 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

