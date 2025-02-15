Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line February 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2025 Cruises

We found you 30 cruises

Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Cabins
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Dining
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Activity/Entertainment
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

35 Nights

Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

Port: San Diego • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti • Moorea +3 more

887 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

1,133 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Picton • Wellington +3 more

1,133 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Holland America Line
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam

12 Nights

Panama Canal Sunfarer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon +3 more

129 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire +1 more

1,208 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,101 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Western / Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

282 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Tropical / Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

282 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Eastern / Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

972 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Eastern / Western Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

282 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

834 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Holland America Line
