Holland America Line December 2024 Cruises

We found you 52 cruises

14 Nights

Indonesia Discovery

Port: Singapore • Surabaya • Probolinggo • Bali • Komodo Island • Lembar • Semarang +2 more

834 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Circle Hawaii Holiday

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Ensenada • San Diego

568 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Cabo Rojo • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

1,208 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

Indonesia & Far East Holiday Collector

Port: Singapore • Surabaya • Probolinggo • Bali • Komodo Island • Lembar • Semarang +9 more

834 reviews
Dec 8, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba +1 more

1,033 reviews
Dec 4, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Far East Discovery Holiday

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Singapore

834 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mexican Riviera & Sea Of Cortez

Port: San Diego • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Loreto • La Paz • Cabo San Lucas +1 more

887 reviews
Dec 10, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

1,208 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Holiday

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Picton • Napier • Gisborne • Tauranga +3 more

1,133 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tropical Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,101 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

31 Nights

Circle Hawaii & Panama Canal Holiday

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Ensenada • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas +8 more

568 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

972 reviews
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Tropical / Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

282 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Tropical / Eastern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale +5 more

282 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

